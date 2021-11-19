Railway 'spider-men' spotted in East China

By Huang Jingjing (People's Daily App) 09:37, November 19, 2021

Have you ever seen dozens of "spider-men" at the same time?

If not, this video will show you. On Monday, dozens of wire men were spotted working at a construction site of a railway station in Jinan, East China's Shandong Province. The scene amazed many Chinese netizens, who expressed their respect for infrastructure workers in the country.

