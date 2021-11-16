Section in Henan of Zhengzhou-Jinan high-speed railway undergoes final check
Staff members inspect a section of Zhengzhou-Jinan high-speed railway, in central China's Henan Province, Nov. 15, 2021. The Zhengzhou-Puyang section in Henan Province of Zhengzhou-Jinan high-speed railway are undergoing the final check and acceptance inspection. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)
Aerial photo taken on Nov. 15, 2021 shows a section of Zhengzhou-Jinan high-speed railway, in central China's Henan Province. The Zhengzhou-Puyang section in Henan Province of Zhengzhou-Jinan high-speed railway are undergoing the final check and acceptance inspection. (Xinhua/Li An)
