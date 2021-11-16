Section in Henan of Zhengzhou-Jinan high-speed railway undergoes final check

Xinhua) 08:27, November 16, 2021

Staff members inspect a section of Zhengzhou-Jinan high-speed railway, in central China's Henan Province, Nov. 15, 2021. The Zhengzhou-Puyang section in Henan Province of Zhengzhou-Jinan high-speed railway are undergoing the final check and acceptance inspection. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 15, 2021 shows a section of Zhengzhou-Jinan high-speed railway, in central China's Henan Province. The Zhengzhou-Puyang section in Henan Province of Zhengzhou-Jinan high-speed railway are undergoing the final check and acceptance inspection. (Xinhua/Li An)

Staff members inspect a section of Zhengzhou-Jinan high-speed railway, in central China's Henan Province, Nov. 15, 2021. The Zhengzhou-Puyang section in Henan Province of Zhengzhou-Jinan high-speed railway are undergoing the final check and acceptance inspection. (Xinhua/Li An)

In this aerial photo, staff members inspect a section of Zhengzhou-Jinan high-speed railway, in central China's Henan Province, Nov. 15, 2021. The Zhengzhou-Puyang section in Henan Province of Zhengzhou-Jinan high-speed railway are undergoing the final check and acceptance inspection. (Xinhua/Li An)

Staff members inspect a section of Zhengzhou-Jinan high-speed railway, in central China's Henan Province, Nov. 15, 2021. The Zhengzhou-Puyang section in Henan Province of Zhengzhou-Jinan high-speed railway are undergoing the final check and acceptance inspection. (Xinhua/Li An)

In this aerial photo, staff members inspect a section of Zhengzhou-Jinan high-speed railway, in central China's Henan Province, Nov. 15, 2021. The Zhengzhou-Puyang section in Henan Province of Zhengzhou-Jinan high-speed railway are undergoing the final check and acceptance inspection. (Xinhua/Li An)

In this aerial photo, staff members inspect a section of Zhengzhou-Jinan high-speed railway, in central China's Henan Province, Nov. 15, 2021. The Zhengzhou-Puyang section in Henan Province of Zhengzhou-Jinan high-speed railway are undergoing the final check and acceptance inspection. (Xinhua/Li An)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)