China's railways increase coal transport to ensure supply

Xinhua) 09:27, November 10, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's railways have worked to boost coal transport amid the country's efforts to ensure the supply of energy for this winter and next spring, the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. said Tuesday.

China's railways sent 157 million tonnes of coal for power generation from Oct. 1 to Nov. 8, up 26.8 percent from the same period last year.

Due to improving coal transport capacity, coal stockpiles at 363 power plants were sufficient for 21.8 days of consumption on Monday, up 7.8 days from the end of September.

China has adopted measures to ensure the supply of coal for the winter heating season. Coal mines are encouraged to resume production, while rail and shipping companies are asked to fully tap their transport capacities and prioritize orders from power generators and heating suppliers.

