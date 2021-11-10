Pic story: An expert's "rail" life

Xinhua) 08:41, November 10, 2021

Wang Qichang (R) talks with a technician at a sound barrier material factory in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 4, 2021.(Xinhua/Liu Kun)

CHENGDU, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Wang Qichang, 88, is a famous high-speed railway expert in China.

Since his graduation from college in 1958, Wang has been devoting all his life in teaching and scientific research. In his words, all his work is about innovation. "I just want to find the most urgent areas to study, break through the most critical bottlenecks, and follow up the most cutting-edge issues," he said.

