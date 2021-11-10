Home>>
Pic story: An expert's "rail" life
(Xinhua) 08:41, November 10, 2021
Wang Qichang (R) talks with a technician at a sound barrier material factory in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 4, 2021.(Xinhua/Liu Kun)
CHENGDU, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Wang Qichang, 88, is a famous high-speed railway expert in China.
Since his graduation from college in 1958, Wang has been devoting all his life in teaching and scientific research. In his words, all his work is about innovation. "I just want to find the most urgent areas to study, break through the most critical bottlenecks, and follow up the most cutting-edge issues," he said.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's railways sent more power-generating coal in October
- Lao gov't orders full-scale preparation for China-Laos railway opening
- Overhead contact system for power supply of China-Laos railway commissioned
- Traffic on Changyuan River Bridge of Nantongpu Railway resumes in Shanxi
- Chinese border railway port boosts coal imports amid power shortage
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.