Lao gov't orders full-scale preparation for China-Laos railway opening

VIENTIANE, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Lao government has ordered full-scale preparations for the opening of the China-Laos railway, as Laos and China count down to Dec. 2, the planned date of its inauguration.

The cabinet gave the order at its monthly meeting for October, which ended last Friday, local daily Vientiane Times reported on Monday.

Chaired by Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh, the cabinet meeting told authorities in charge to accelerate action to fulfill plans to attract investment in facilities alongside the railway.

The meeting called on the relevant departments to prepare for the construction of expressways as well as repair damaged roads.

Authorities were told to take more effective action to improve the business environment by streamlining bureaucratic procedures and removing barriers to business operation.

The streamlined "China-standard" bullet train, or electric multiple unit (EMU) train, for the China-Laos railway arrived at the newly built China-Laos Railway Vientiane Station on Oct. 16.

The China-Laos Railway is a docking project between the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and Laos' strategy to convert itself from a landlocked country to a land-linked hub.

The electrified passenger and cargo railway is built with the full application of Chinese management and technical standards. The construction of the project started in December 2016 and is scheduled to be completed and operational in December 2021.

