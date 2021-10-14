6th batch of China-donated COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Laos

Xinhua) 13:45, October 14, 2021

VIENTIANE, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- The sixth batch of China-donated Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines has been handed over to the Lao side upon arrival at the Lao capital Vientiane on Wednesday.

Chinese Ambassador to Laos Jiang Zaidong, after handing over the one million doses of vaccines to Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune, said the COVID-19 outbreak is spreading around the world, and the epidemic situation in Laos is still developing.

The ambassador said winning the fight against the epidemic is the longing of all and the real need of the Lao people. As a community with a shared future, China is willing to continue to take the anti-epidemic assistance to Laos as a priority.

The Chinese side is striving to donate altogether 6.8 million doses of vaccines to Laos in this year, to help the Lao side to exceed the annual vaccination target and to jointly build a global community of health for all, said the ambassador.

Kikeo said the COVID-19 epidemic has seriously hurt people's health and affected normal life. China, actively providing vaccines, dispatching medical experts and sharing anti-epidemic experiences around the world, has played a vital role in the global fight against the virus.

At present, Laos is hit by a third wave of the epidemic. The whole country is confronted with risks and difficulties, said the Lao official.

On behalf of the Lao party, government and the people, Kikeo expressed the heartfelt thanks to the Chinese side, for the timely assistance of another one million doses of vaccines and of the strong impetus and firm confidence in the fight against the epidemic.

