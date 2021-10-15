Home>>
Traffic on Changyuan River Bridge of Nantongpu Railway resumes in Shanxi
(Xinhua) 08:44, October 15, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Oct. 13, 2021 shows constructors working at the repair site of Changyuan River Bridge on Nantongpu Railway in Qixian County, north China's Shanxi Province. The traffic on Changyuan River Bridge of Nantongpu Railway, which was disrupted due to continuous rainstorms, resumed in both directions Thursday morning after a rush repair. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Over 1,700 cultural relic sites under repair after downpours hit China's Shanxi
- Limited impact on coal supply expected in rain-ravaged Shanxi
- Repair work conducted on flood-damaged cultural relics in Taiyuan, Shanxi
- 15 killed, 3 missing as rainstorms hit north China's Shanxi
- Dyke crack with over 10 meters closed in section of Fenhe River, N China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.