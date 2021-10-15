Traffic on Changyuan River Bridge of Nantongpu Railway resumes in Shanxi

Xinhua) 08:44, October 15, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 13, 2021 shows constructors working at the repair site of Changyuan River Bridge on Nantongpu Railway in Qixian County, north China's Shanxi Province. The traffic on Changyuan River Bridge of Nantongpu Railway, which was disrupted due to continuous rainstorms, resumed in both directions Thursday morning after a rush repair. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

