Dyke crack with over 10 meters closed in section of Fenhe River, N China

Xinhua) 15:22, October 12, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 11, 2021 shows rescuers reinforcing dyke of the Fenhe River, a tributary of the Yellow River, in Jishan County, north China's Shanxi Province. A dyke crack with a length of more than 10 meters was closed in a section of the Fenhe River in Jishan on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

