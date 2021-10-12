Home>>
Dyke crack with over 10 meters closed in section of Fenhe River, N China
(Xinhua) 15:22, October 12, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Oct. 11, 2021 shows rescuers reinforcing dyke of the Fenhe River, a tributary of the Yellow River, in Jishan County, north China's Shanxi Province. A dyke crack with a length of more than 10 meters was closed in a section of the Fenhe River in Jishan on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)
