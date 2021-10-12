Home>>
Over 1,700 cultural relic sites under repair after downpours hit China's Shanxi
(Xinhua) 10:24, October 12, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Oct. 10, 2021 shows the flood-affected Yellow River beach near Lianbo Village in Hejin City, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)
TAIYUAN, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- A total of 1,763 cultural relic sites in north China's Shanxi Province are under repair as of noon on Sunday due to heavy downpours, the provincial cultural relics bureau said on Monday.
They include 177 sites under key national-level protection and 137 under provincial-level protection that are facing landslides from surrounding slopes and other dangers, according to the bureau.
It has ordered related departments to monitor and eliminate dangers to ensure the safety of the cultural relics and the people living around the sites.
