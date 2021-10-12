China allocates 80 mln yuan to flood-hit provinces

Xinhua) 10:48, October 12, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) on Monday earmarked 80 million yuan (about 12.4 million U.S. dollars) from the central natural-disaster relief fund to support relief work in the flood-hit provinces of Shanxi and Shaanxi.

More than 120,000 people were temporarily evacuated in Shanxi after continuous downpours triggered floods, the provincial department of emergency management authorities said Sunday.

The China National Commission for Disaster Reduction and MEM have activated a Level-IV emergency response to floods in the two provinces.

The two authorities have dispatched a working team to the affected areas to help the localities with disaster relief work.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe.

