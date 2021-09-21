Home>>
China provides funds to flood-hit regions for water conservancy projects
(Xinhua) 10:41, September 21, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have allocated 450 million yuan (69.77 million U.S. dollars) to help 12 flood-hit regions including the Henan Province repair water conservancy projects.
The decision was made after three typhoons landed along the southeast coast of China from July 20 to Aug. 5, while droughts affected China's northwest areas, said a statement issued jointly by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Water Resources.
The move aims to provide relief funds and guide disaster-stricken areas to take relief measures such as repairing damaged water conservancy projects and transferring water to drought-hit areas, the statement said.
