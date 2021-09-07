Chongqing upgrades emergency response for flood control

Xinhua) 08:50, September 07, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 6, 2021 shows the flood-affected area in Ciqikou, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The emergency response for flood control was upgraded from level IV to III on Monday, according to Chongqing's flood control and drought relief headquarters, as Jialing River in Chongqing witnessed rapidly increasing water levels following constant heavy rainfall. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

