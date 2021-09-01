China successfully cultivates 2-meter-high 'giant rice' in Chongqing

Ecns.cn) 15:41, September 01, 2021

Two meter high giant rice shoots grow in Changhong Village, Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo/He Penglei)

China has successfully cultivated the “giant rice,” which has grown to over two meters -- twice as tall as regular rice, in a field at Changhong Village of Chongqing. The “giant rice” species is expected to yield more than 800 kilograms per mu (667 square meters) this year.

