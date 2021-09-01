Home>>
China successfully cultivates 2-meter-high 'giant rice' in Chongqing
(Ecns.cn) 15:41, September 01, 2021
Two meter high giant rice shoots grow in Changhong Village, Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo/He Penglei)
China has successfully cultivated the “giant rice,” which has grown to over two meters -- twice as tall as regular rice, in a field at Changhong Village of Chongqing. The “giant rice” species is expected to yield more than 800 kilograms per mu (667 square meters) this year.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.