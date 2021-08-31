Home>>
Largest graffiti art street in Chongqing upgraded
(Ecns.cn) 15:10, August 31, 2021
Aerial photo shows the upgraded Huangjiaoping Graffiti Street in Jiulongpo District, Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 30, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)
Huangjiaoping Graffiti Street had the largest group of graffiti art works in Chongqing and China. The upgrade project was officially launched in March 2021, planning to transform 11 buildings along the street, renovate about 23,000 square meters of walls. The cover painting will cover about 6,500 square meters. At present, the project has entered the finishing stage.
