SW China's Chongqing slated to host Smart China Expo in August

Xinhua) 10:22, August 18, 2021

A staff member presents an exhibit during the 2020 Smart China Expo Online in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 15, 2020. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

CHONGQING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- The 2021 Smart China Expo is scheduled to commence on Aug. 23 in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, according to local authorities.

The three-day event highlighting industrial Internet is expected to attract more than 610 companies for both online and offline exhibitions, said Chen Jinshan, deputy mayor of Chongqing.

So far, 133 participants, including heads of relevant international organizations, world-renowned scientists and scholars, have confirmed their attendance.

The expo, which has been held three times in Chongqing since 2018, serves as a platform to promote global exchanges of smart technologies and international cooperation of the smart industry.

