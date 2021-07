Water quality, ecosystem of Liangtan River improved in Chongqing

Xinhua) 09:59, July 16, 2021

Members of a watercourse patrol team clean the Hangu section of Liangtan River in southwest China's Chongqing, July 14, 2021. The water quality and ecosystem of Liangtan River in Chongqing has been improved in recent years thanks to the city's ecological restoration efforts. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)