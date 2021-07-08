Home>>
Glass exploration deck in Chongqing lists as local new landmark
(Ecns.cn) 09:46, July 08, 2021
Visitors could feast their eyes with stunning river scenery on the glass deck, a 250-meters high thematic observation platform in Chongqing, July 6, 2021. Authorities of Chongqing municipality announced on Tuesday that Raffles City's "Exploration Deck · Viewing Gallery" was selected as one of the Top 30 new landmarks in the local place. (Photo/ He Penglei)
