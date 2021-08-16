British reporter based in SW China’s Chongqing records everyday life and city’s changes

09:22, August 16, 2021

James Alexander, a teacher-turned reporter from the UK who has been living in southwest China’s Chongqing municipality for over a decade, has taken pleasure in recording his everyday life and the city’s many changes, priding himself on relaying the country’s stories to the outside world.

Photo shows James Alexander. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

The man, 41, served as a middle school teacher in the city after graduating in 2003. To challenge himself, he started from scratch and became a full-time reporter for iChongqing in 2019, the official website for the Chongqing International Media Center.

He is fascinated by his new job, which includes writing news reports, hosting programs and making vlogs. “I encounter different people and new things every day. Every day is brand new,” he said.

Calling his journalist career a “journey of exploration”, he has recorded the great changes in some of the city’s districts and counties, which were once plagued by poverty. He has also explored local culture, including items of intangible cultural heritage, traditional Chinese medicine, Chinese embroidery and traditional Chinese musical instruments. His videos of the city have been well-received by overseas viewers.

James Alexander interviews a villager in China. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

What’s more, he has been a witness to the rapid development of Chongqing. During his stay in the city, the Guanyinqiao pedestrian street has emerged as an iconic commercial zone from a plot of land for development, and several subway lines opened to traffic, which made commuting in the city more convenient.

Alexander has travelled to over 20 provinces and cities in China and speaks fluent Chinese. He hopes to continue to share his stories of Chongqing and China with people all around the world, anticipating that his reports will attract more and more foreigners to the country.

