Chongqing Zoo in Chongqing tries to help animals fend off summer heat
(Xinhua) 09:35, July 30, 2021
Giant pandas cool off at Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing, July 29, 2021. Chongqing Zoo tries every means to help animals fend off the summer heat in recent days. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
