2021 Smart China Expo held in Chongqing

Xinhua) 08:26, August 23, 2021

Journalists visit the venue of the 2021 Smart China Expo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 22, 2021. The 2021 Smart China Expo, set to be held from Aug. 23 to 25 in Chongqing, aims to promote exchanges in smart technologies and international cooperation in the smart industry. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

