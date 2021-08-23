Home>>
2021 Smart China Expo held in Chongqing
(Xinhua) 08:26, August 23, 2021
Journalists visit the venue of the 2021 Smart China Expo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 22, 2021. The 2021 Smart China Expo, set to be held from Aug. 23 to 25 in Chongqing, aims to promote exchanges in smart technologies and international cooperation in the smart industry. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese-Arab cooperation embraces new opportunities amid pandemic
- Deals worth over 24 bln USD inked at China-Arab States Expo
- Commentary: Expo demonstrates strengthened China-Arab unity, cooperation
- Self-driving vehicle challenge opens in southwest China's Chongqing
- SW China's Chongqing slated to host Smart China Expo in August
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.