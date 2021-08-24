Smart China Expo 2021 opens in Chongqing

Xinhua) 09:17, August 24, 2021

Photo taken on Aug. 23, 2021 shows the opening ceremony of the Smart China Expo in Chongqing, southwest China. The Smart China Expo 2021 opened in Chongqing on Monday, with more than 600 enterprises participating in the exhibition online and offline. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)