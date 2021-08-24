Home>>
Smart China Expo 2021 opens in Chongqing
(Xinhua) 09:17, August 24, 2021
Photo taken on Aug. 23, 2021 shows the opening ceremony of the Smart China Expo in Chongqing, southwest China. The Smart China Expo 2021 opened in Chongqing on Monday, with more than 600 enterprises participating in the exhibition online and offline. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 2021 Smart China Expo held in Chongqing
- Self-driving vehicle challenge opens in southwest China's Chongqing
- SW China's Chongqing slated to host Smart China Expo in August
- British reporter based in SW China’s Chongqing records everyday life and city’s changes
- Thrilling outdoor skywalk in Chongqing attracts visitors
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.