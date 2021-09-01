Colorful rice paddy art pictures in Chongqing attract visitors

Ecns.cn) 13:10, September 01, 2021

Aerial photo shows the magnificent rice paddy art pictures in Dazu District, Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo/He Penglei)

Longping Colorful Pastoral Garden in Chongqing used high-quality rice and colorful rice to portray the image of Academician Yuan Longping, Dazu Rock Carvings and other elements to attract visitors.

