Colorful rice paddy art pictures in Chongqing attract visitors
(Ecns.cn) 13:10, September 01, 2021
Aerial photo shows the magnificent rice paddy art pictures in Dazu District, Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo/He Penglei)
Longping Colorful Pastoral Garden in Chongqing used high-quality rice and colorful rice to portray the image of Academician Yuan Longping, Dazu Rock Carvings and other elements to attract visitors.
