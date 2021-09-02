World's longest span road-rail cable-stayed bridge connected

Ecns.cn) 10:14, September 02, 2021

Aerial photo shows the Baijusi Yangtze River Bridge is connected, Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 1, 2021. (Photo/He Penglei)

As the last bridge deck on the Baijusi Yangtze River Bridge was successfully hoisted, the world's longest span road-rail cable-stayed bridge was successfully connected on Wednesday morning.

Baijusi Yangtze River Bridge is a control node project of Chongqing SevenHorizontal Line across the Yangtze River. The bridge has a total length of 1,384 meters and a main span of 660 meters. It is expected to be completed and open to traffic by the end of this year.

