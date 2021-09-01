Maldivian capital celebrates 3rd anniversary of China-Maldives Friendship Bridge

September 01, 2021

MALE, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Mayor of the Maldives' capital city Male Mohamed Muizzu has thanked China on the third anniversary of the opening of the China-Maldives Friendship Bridge.

In a video message published on his official Twitter account on Monday, Muizzu said "This bridge has been the most important transformational development that the Maldives has seen for a very long time."

Muizzu said that the China-Maldives Friendship Bridge has changed the social and economic life of Maldivians. He added that the bridge has helped the development of Male and called it "a true symbol of China-Maldives everlasting friendship."

Chiese Ambassador to the Maldives Wang Lixin said on social media that the bridge was born out of the great ambition and efforts of Maldives and China. She said that the bridge has helped connect three different islands, thereby facilitating travel and leisure for local people.

"Look forward to more contributions of the bridge to the social and economic development of the Maldives and even closer ties between our two peoples," Wang said.

The 2,000-meter-long China-Maldives Friendship Bridge is Maldives' first cross-sea bridge and connects the islands of Male, Hulhule and Hulhumale.

The bridge was officially opened on Aug. 30, 2018 and is a landmark project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

