Suspects in attack on Maldives parliament speaker test positive for COVID-19

Xinhua) 16:26, May 24, 2021

MALE, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Four suspects who were arrested in connection to an attack on Speaker of Parliament and former President of Maldives Mohamed Nasheed have tested positive for COVID-19, local media citing Home Minister Imran Abdulla reported here Monday.

Responding to a question by MP Ahmed Saleem during a ministerial session Monday morning, Abdulla said "Due to the pandemic, all four men arrested have tested positive. And a large number of officers in the team have tested positive."

Abdulla said that he was satisfied with the progress of the investigations, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. He said that 450 police officers were involved in the operation as well as a special committee and special envoy.

Nasheed and five others were injured by a remote controlled improvised explosive device on May 6. Nasheed received multiple life saving surgeries at the ADK Hospital in Male, after which he was transferred to Germany for recovery.

Police have arrested four suspects in connection with the attack which is being treated as an act of terrorism.

