Chinese contractor hands over seaplane terminal to Maldivian authorities

Xinhua) 15:47, August 11, 2021

MALE, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese contractor Beijing Urban Construction Group (BUCG) has officially handed over the seaplane terminal to the operator of the Maldives' Velana International Airport (VIA), the Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL), according to a statement from BUCG on Tuesday.

"With a total floor area of 28,000 square meters and complete water facilities, the seaplane terminal will improve the Maldives' tourism service quality and reception capacity and further boost the local economy," BUCG Project Director Zhang Fenglin said.

Deputy Chief Officer at MACL Mohamed Solah said that the Chinese contractors have overcome challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and ensured the timely completion and commissioning of the project on Aug. 4.

"We are looking forward to seeing a new development for tourism in the Maldives after the operation of the seaplane terminal," he said.

BUCG has also completed the construction of another Maldivian project, the Madivaru Airport, in February this year. The project is expected to serve as a domestic airport for both the Maldivians and foreign tourists.

