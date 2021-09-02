Home>>
Dazu, Chongqing: Using rice as brush to draw a beautiful village picture
(People's Daily Online) 16:26, September 02, 2021
Multicolored paddy fields in Dazu, Chongqing. (People's Daily Online/ Qu Bo)
Multicolored paddy fields in Changhong Village, Shiwan Town, Dazu District, Chongqing, are covered with colorful late-season rice like a delicate carpet. In the Longping Polychrome Pastoral scenic area, the artistic landscape is comprised of rice with the theme of rural revitalization. The image of academician Yuan Longping, Dazu stone carvings and other elements are spread out on the ground, outlining a beautiful picture of the countryside.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.