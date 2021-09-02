Dazu, Chongqing: Using rice as brush to draw a beautiful village picture

People's Daily Online) 16:26, September 02, 2021

Multicolored paddy fields in Dazu, Chongqing. (People's Daily Online/ Qu Bo)

Multicolored paddy fields in Changhong Village, Shiwan Town, Dazu District, Chongqing, are covered with colorful late-season rice like a delicate carpet. In the Longping Polychrome Pastoral scenic area, the artistic landscape is comprised of rice with the theme of rural revitalization. The image of academician Yuan Longping, Dazu stone carvings and other elements are spread out on the ground, outlining a beautiful picture of the countryside.

