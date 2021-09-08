Flood-affected areas in Chongqing

Xinhua) 08:39, September 08, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 7, 2021 shows a view of a dock in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The emergency response for flood control was upgraded from level III to II on Tuesday, according to Chongqing's flood control and drought relief headquarters. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

