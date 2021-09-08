Home>>
SW China's Chongqing braces for biggest flood this year
(Ecns.cn) 11:02, September 08, 2021
Photo taken on Sept. 7, 2021 shows flood-affected area in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)
Major rivers in Chongqing will see biggest flood this year.
The emergency response for flood control was upgraded from level III to II on Tuesday, according to Chongqing's flood control and drought relief headquarters.
