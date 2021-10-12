China's Shanxi downgrades flood-control emergency response

Xinhua) 10:37, October 12, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 10, 2021 shows the flood-affected Yellow River beach near Lianbo Village in Hejin City, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

TAIYUAN, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- North China's Shanxi Province had lowered its emergency response for floods to Level IV from Level III at 6 p.m. Monday, said the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe.

The flood situation in the province has been stabilized. The water levels of small and medium-sized rivers have fallen below the warning mark, said the headquarters.

The headquarters require that related departments closely monitor the flood situation and strictly implement all measures to ensure the safety of people's lives and property.

Located on the eastern end of the Loess Plateau, Shanxi is usually dry. However, the average precipitation of the province reached 119.5 mm from 8 p.m. on Oct. 2 to 8 a.m. on Oct. 7 this year, three times the normal average rainfall for October in previous years, said the provincial meteorological bureau.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)