China activates emergency response to north China floods

Xinhua) 09:10, October 10, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- The China National Commission for Disaster Reduction and the Ministry of Emergency Management jointly activated a Level-IV emergency response on Saturday to floods in the northern provinces of Shaanxi and Shanxi.

Heavy rain has lashed multiple parts of the two provinces, leading to rising water levels and flooding, according to the authorities.

The two authorities have dispatched a working team to the affected areas to help the localities with disaster relief work.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe.

