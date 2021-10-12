China's cultural heritage authority to support Shanxi in salvaging relics damaged in flood

Xinhua) 10:50, October 12, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's National Cultural Heritage Administration will support north China's Shanxi Province in salvaging and repairing the cultural relics damaged in a recent flood.

The administration will send experts to the province to assess the damage and oversee salvage efforts, said administration head Li Qun at a Monday conference.

The administration will also allocate emergency funds to ensure cultural artifacts in the province are protected from further damage, Li added.

Shanxi has recently been hit by continuous rainstorms, which led to flooding in multiple parts of the province. More than 1,000 cultural heritage sites and buildings, including the famed ancient town of Pingyao, have suffered structural damage due to the extreme weather.

