Over 1,700 cultural relic sites under repair after downpours hit China's Shanxi
(Xinhua) 09:58, October 14, 2021
Photo taken on Oct. 12, 2021 shows the damaged wall at a cultural relic site in Xiangfen County of Linfen City, north China's Shanxi Province. A total of 1,763 cultural relic sites in north China's Shanxi Province are under repair as of noon on Sunday due to heavy downpours, the provincial cultural relics bureau said on Monday. (Xinhua/Ma Yimin)
