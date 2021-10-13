Home>>
Repair work conducted on flood-damaged cultural relics in Taiyuan, Shanxi
(Xinhua) 09:16, October 13, 2021
Workers repair a building structure damaged during a flood at the Jinci Temple Museum in Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 12, 2021. Shanxi has recently been hit by continuous rainstorms, which led to flooding in multiple parts of the province. More than 1,000 cultural heritage sites and buildings have suffered structural damage due to the extreme weather. Local cultural heritage authority is conducting repair work on the cultural relics damaged in the recent flood. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 15 killed, 3 missing as rainstorms hit north China's Shanxi
- Dyke crack with over 10 meters closed in section of Fenhe River, N China
- Villagers band together to fight floods in north China city
- China's cultural heritage authority to support Shanxi in salvaging relics damaged in flood
- China's Shanxi downgrades flood-control emergency response
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.