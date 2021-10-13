Repair work conducted on flood-damaged cultural relics in Taiyuan, Shanxi

Xinhua) 09:16, October 13, 2021

Workers repair a building structure damaged during a flood at the Jinci Temple Museum in Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 12, 2021. Shanxi has recently been hit by continuous rainstorms, which led to flooding in multiple parts of the province. More than 1,000 cultural heritage sites and buildings have suffered structural damage due to the extreme weather. Local cultural heritage authority is conducting repair work on the cultural relics damaged in the recent flood. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

