China, Laos pledge enhanced discipline inspection, supervision cooperation

Xinhua) 10:12, October 28, 2021

Yang Xiaodu, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, deputy secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, and chairman of the National Commission of Supervision, holds talks with Khamphanh Phommathath, Politburo member of the Party Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary, Chairman of the Inspection Committee of the Party Central Committee, and president of the State Inspection Authority, via video link, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- China and Laos on Wednesday expressed their willingness to deepen exchanges and cooperation in discipline inspection and supervision.

Yang Xiaodu, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, deputy secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, and chairman of the National Commission of Supervision, held talks with Khamphanh Phommathath, Politburo member of the Party Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary, Chairman of the Inspection Committee of the Party Central Committee, and president of the State Inspection Authority, via video link.

Noting China and Laos are friendly socialist neighbors, Yang said China is willing to work with Laos to implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries. China will also deepen exchanges and cooperation in discipline inspection and supervision, promote the clean construction of the China-Laos Railway, and elevate the building of a China-Laos community with a shared future to a new level.

Khamphanh spoke highly of the tremendous achievements made by the CPC in its centenary and its complete and strict governance over the Party.

He also said Laos is willing to work with China to strengthen mutual learning, jointly promote the construction of a clean Silk Road and push for new progress in discipline inspection and supervision cooperation for the benefit of the two peoples.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)