Chinese railway engineering firms donate sports, anti-epidemic supplies to Lao school

The China-Laos railway engineering companies, including the China Railway International Group (CRIG) and the China Railway No.2 Engineering Group (CREC-2), hand over donated sports facilities and anti-epidemic supplies to the China-Laos Friendship Nongping Primary School in Vientiane, Laos, Oct. 8, 2021. The China-Laos Friendship Nongping Primary School in Lao capital Vientiane received a donation of newly-constructed sepak takraw court, ping-pong tables and anti-epidemic supplies from China-Laos railway engineering companies on Friday. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

VIENTIANE, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- The China-Laos Friendship Nongping Primary School in Lao capital Vientiane received a donation of newly-constructed sepak takraw court, ping-pong tables and anti-epidemic supplies from China-Laos railway engineering companies on Friday.

At a ceremony held on the sepak takraw court built by the China Railway International Group (CRIG) and the China Railway No.2 Engineering Group (CREC-2), Phanthong Khamthongmy, principal of the Nongping primary school, said that the school and the CREC met and held exchanges during the construction of the Laos-China railway, and the "extracurricular counselors" from CREC, the mother company of the CRIG and CREC-2, have really helped the pupils expand their knowledge and enrich their extracurricular activities.

She wished the Laos-China Railway a successful opening in this December, and her teachers and pupils are hoping to take the trains to China as soon as possible.

Huang Hong, general manager of the CREC China-Laos Railway Project Headquarters in Vientiane, expressed his hope that with joint efforts, the CREC can help create a better school environment for pupils, and that the two sides will continue to deepen their close ties and friendly exchanges, as the witnesses and inheritors of the China-Laos friendship.

During the construction of the China-Laos railway, the CREC has carried out "extracurricular counselors" activities for the Nongping primary school, invited the teachers and pupils to visit the railway construction sites, as well as celebrated Lao New Year and Children's Day.

The China-Laos Railway is a docking project between the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and Laos' strategy to convert itself from a landlocked country to a land-linked hub.

The electrified passenger and cargo railway is built with the full application of Chinese management and technical standards. The construction of the project started in December 2016 and is scheduled to be put into operation in December 2021.

