Nanning-Yulin high-speed railway under construction
Workers produce a box girder at the construction site of the high-speed railway linking Nanning and Yulin of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 18, 2021. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the Nanning-Yulin high-speed railway is a crucial part of the high-speed railway linking Nanning of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Shenzhen of Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
Aerial photo taken on Nov. 18, 2021 shows the construction site of the high-speed railway linking Nanning and Yulin of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the Nanning-Yulin high-speed railway is a crucial part of the high-speed railway linking Nanning of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Shenzhen of Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
Workers work at the construction site of the high-speed railway linking Nanning and Yulin of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 18, 2021. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the Nanning-Yulin high-speed railway is a crucial part of the high-speed railway linking Nanning of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Shenzhen of Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
Photo taken on Nov. 18, 2021 shows the construction site of the high-speed railway linking Nanning and Yulin of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the Nanning-Yulin high-speed railway is a crucial part of the high-speed railway linking Nanning of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Shenzhen of Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
Aerial photo taken on Nov. 18, 2021 shows the construction site of the high-speed railway linking Nanning and Yulin of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the Nanning-Yulin high-speed railway is a crucial part of the high-speed railway linking Nanning of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Shenzhen of Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
A worker works at the construction site of the high-speed railway linking Nanning and Yulin of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 18, 2021. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the Nanning-Yulin high-speed railway is a crucial part of the high-speed railway linking Nanning of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Shenzhen of Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
Workers assemble reinforcement at the construction site of the high-speed railway linking Nanning and Yulin of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 18, 2021. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the Nanning-Yulin high-speed railway is a crucial part of the high-speed railway linking Nanning of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Shenzhen of Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
