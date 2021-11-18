Five-arch bridge built in Ming Dynasty resurfaces during dry season of Poyang Lake

The water volum of East China’s Poyang Lake changes at a wide rage seasonally, as an old saying goes that it is a lake in wet season but a line in dry season.

As Poyang Lake enters the dry season in winter, an ancient stone bridge which was submerged under the water resurfaced.

The stone bridge was built in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). In ancient times, these stone bridges were important transportation facilities for the people in the lake area.

