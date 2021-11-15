China's first sea-crossing high-speed railway bridge completed

A new bridge on a sea-crossing high-speed railway connecting the cities of Fuzhou and Xiamen in East China's Fujian Province was joined together on Saturday.

The key control node of the new railway has been completed.

The Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway is China's first sea-crossing one with a designed speed of 350km/h and a length of 277.42km.

There are eight stations built along the line. It is expected to cut travel time from Fuzhou to Xiamen to an hour.

