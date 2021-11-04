Home>>
World's longest glass-bottomed bridge
(People's Daily App) 09:44, November 04, 2021
Want to try the world's longest glass-bottomed bridge?
Located in Lianzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, the 520-meter-long glass bridge in Huangchuan Three Gorges Scenic Area, has become a famous tourist attraction since its opening in July 2020.
