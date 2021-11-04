We Are China

World's longest glass-bottomed bridge

(People's Daily App) 09:44, November 04, 2021

Want to try the world's longest glass-bottomed bridge?

Located in Lianzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, the 520-meter-long glass bridge in Huangchuan Three Gorges Scenic Area, has become a famous tourist attraction since its opening in July 2020.

