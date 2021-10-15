130th Canton Fair opens in Guangzhou

Xinhua) 08:23, October 15, 2021

Photo taken on Oct. 14, 2021 shows the opening ceremony of the 130th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. The fair, which is also known as the Canton Fair, opened on Thursday in Guangzhou. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

