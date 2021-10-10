Home>>
130th session of China Import and Export Fair to kick off on Oct. 15
(Xinhua) 09:29, October 10, 2021
Photo taken on Oct. 9, 2021 shows "Bee" and "Honey", mascots of the 130th session of the China Import and Export Fair, during a press conference in south China's Guangdong Province. The 130th session of the China Import and Export Fair, which will kick off on Oct. 15, 2021, unveiled its mascots "Bee" and "Honey" on Saturday. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
