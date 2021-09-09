Canton Fair to kick off in October

Xinhua) 11:15, September 09, 2021

A staff member of Guangzhou Light Holdings Limited (GZLI) introduces exhibits via livestreaming during the 129th session of the China Import and Export Fair, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2021. (Xinhua)

GUANGZHOU, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- The 130th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, is scheduled to kick off on Oct. 15 in south China's Guangdong Province, with both online and offline activities, said the organizer Wednesday.

It will be the fair's first time to resume offline activities following the previous three virtual events held in 2020 and April 2021 due to the COVID-19 impact. The new session will be themed "dual circulation," which refers to China's new development paradigm where domestic and overseas markets reinforce each other, with the domestic market as the mainstay.

About 100,000 exhibitors are expected to participate offline, and over 200,000 buyers will purchase goods on-site, said Zhang Jinsong, head of the provincial department of commerce.

Meanwhile, the event will hold 52 online promotion activities targeting buyers from 40 countries and regions, said Chu Shijia, deputy director and secretary-general of the fair.

Founded in 1957, the Canton Fair is seen as a significant barometer of China's foreign trade. The 129th session attracted approximately 26,000 companies showcasing more than 2.76 million exhibits.

