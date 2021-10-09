Chinese Premier to address Canton Fair

Xinhua) 14:13, October 09, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will attend the opening ceremony of the 130th session of the China Import and Export Fair and the Pearl River International Trade Forum on Oct. 14 in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province.

Li will deliver a keynote speech at the ceremony, foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced on Friday.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)