Premier to deliver speech at Canton Fair
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:22, October 09, 2021
Premier Li Keqiang will deliver a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 130th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province on Oct 14, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian has announced.
The first Pearl River International Trade Forum will also kick off at the ceremony, Zhao said at a news briefing on Friday.
The fair, which will be held from Oct 15 to 19 in Guangzhou, will feature online as well as offline activities for the first time, according to the Ministry of Commerce.
