Chinese premier stresses efforts to safeguard people's health

Xinhua) 08:19, September 15, 2021

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, visits elderly experts and expresses his appreciation for their lasting dedication and remarkable achievements to the cause of healthcare during his inspection to Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2021. Li convened a seminar with medical experts and listened to their advice on the development and innovation of the healthcare sector. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has stressed efforts to safeguard people's health as a significant step to boost public well-being, elevate medical expertise, and continue raising the quality of medical and healthcare services.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during his inspection to Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) on Monday.

Li visited elderly experts at the hospital and expressed his appreciation for their lasting dedication and remarkable achievements to the cause of healthcare. He also attended an exhibition on PUMCH's history of treating patients over the past 100 years.

Li convened a seminar with medical experts and listened to their advice on the development and innovation of the healthcare sector.

During the seminar, Li noted that as people's living standards improve and healthcare demands increase, medical personnel should put patients first, respect and safeguard people's lives, and perform their professional skills with a benevolent and humanitarian spirit.

Li urged medical staff to make meticulous, pragmatic, and dedicated efforts to hone their medical skills and seek the best treatments for challenging diseases. They should also enhance international exchanges and cooperation to innovate new medical techniques, medicines, and methodologies.

Efforts should also be invested to conduct and apply world-class clinical research, boost the quality of medical and healthcare services, and raise the efficacy of COVID-19 therapies, Li said. He added that high-quality healthcare services should become more accessible for people at the primary level and in remote areas.

Li called on relevant authorities across the country to boost the development of the healthcare sector, advance the Health China initiative, and better safeguard the health and safety of the people.

