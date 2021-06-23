Chinese premier stresses efforts to minimize natural disaster losses

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has called for efforts to consolidate the foundation of disaster prevention and mitigation in the whole society to minimize natural disaster risks and losses.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a recent instruction on disaster control.

He said more work should be done to improve the emergency plan system for disaster prevention, mitigation and relief, calling for better emergency rescue capabilities and enhanced public awareness of disaster prevention.

He urged solid efforts in advancing the first nationwide assessment of comprehensive natural disaster risks, to offer support for sound decision-making to forestall and resolve major disaster risks.

State Councilor Wang Yong, who heads the country's anti-drought and flood work, on Tuesday attended a teleconference on the assessment, urging efforts to ensure that the task will be completed with high quality by the end of 2022 to enhance China's capabilities in disaster prevention and control.

