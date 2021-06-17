Chinese premier stresses new breakthroughs in revitalizing northeast China

Xinhua) 14:18, June 17, 2021

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits farmland in Songyuan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 15, 2021. Li made an inspection tour to the cities of Songyuan and Changchun in northeast China's Jilin Province from Tuesday to Wednesday. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

CHANGCHUN, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has urged efforts to deepen reform and opening-up, cultivate market entities, and make new breakthroughs in revitalizing northeast China.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in northeast China's Jilin Province from Tuesday to Wednesday.

He visited farmlands in Songyuan City and stressed effective measures to stabilize the prices of agricultural materials and keep grain prices at an appropriate level.

When inspecting the ecological and environmental protection work of Chagan Lake, one of the largest freshwater lakes in the country, Li underscored continuous efforts to protect the water environment and promote the development of fishery and other industries with a sound ecological environment.

Li visited Jilin Panpan Foods and called on the company to develop more healthy food products to meet diverse consumer needs.

Efforts should be made to deepen reform and build a market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment so that both domestic and foreign enterprises will be more confident in investing in northeast China, said Li.

During his visit to a demonstration zone for international cooperation between China and the Republic of Korea in Changchun City, Li urged efforts for northeast China to open up wider, especially to Northeast Asia, seize the opportunity of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership to strengthen regional cooperation and form a shared industrial chain.

When visiting Ferry Innovation Works, Li called for continuous efforts in promoting mass entrepreneurship and innovation to further stimulate social creativity.

