Chinese Premier to attend 2021 P4G Seoul Summit
(Xinhua) 16:52, May 28, 2021
BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will attend the 2021 Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Seoul Summit via video link on Sunday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced Friday.
