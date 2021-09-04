Chinese premier urges global collaboration for green transition

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang addresses the opening ceremony of the Taiyuan Energy Low Carbon Development Forum 2021 via video link, Sept. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday called on all countries to work together to overcome difficulties, and strive to achieve development and green transition at the same time.

Li made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the Taiyuan Energy Low Carbon Development Forum 2021 via video link.

Noting that the Chinese government attaches great importance to the high-quality development of its energy sector and tackling climate change, Li said the country has seen an improving environment over the past few years amid efforts to fight pollution, optimize energy and industrial structure and cut emissions.

In his keynote speech, Li made a three-point proposal.

All countries should uphold a scientific spirit and take a pragmatic attitude in utilizing clean energy and pushing low-carbon transformation, Li said.

Efforts should be made to continue to advance global climate governance in light of the respective historical responsibilities and national conditions of different countries, he said.

He also called on all countries to strengthen policy coordination and carry out structural reforms, while working together to achieve the balanced, green and sustainable recovery of the world economy.

China will uphold the new energy-security strategy and push reforms in energy consumption, supply, technology and mechanism, Li said, adding that the country will strengthen international cooperation on all fronts to advance the energy transition.

While implementing cross-cyclical macro policy adjustment, the country will speed up industrial upgrading, curbing high energy-consuming and high-emission industries, while developing energy-conserving and environmentally friendly ones, Li said.

The forum is being held in Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, and will last from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4.

